Steelers make practice squad moves

Oct 03, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Obinna Eze and receiver Denzel Mims to the practice squad.

Eze was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Lions practice squad, finishing the year on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

He played one season at Texas Christian University where he started all 12 games at left tackle in 2021, giving him 37 consecutive starts to finish his college career. He was named Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Eze spent four years at Memphis, where he started 14 games in 2019 and was a member of an offensive line that helped the school to its first American Athletic Conference Championship.

Mims spent part of the offseason and preseason with the Detroit Lions, after they acquired him via a trade with the New York Jets.

Mims spent his first three seasons in the league with the Jets, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has played in 30 career games, starting 15, and has 42 receptions for 676 yards, a 16.1-yard average. He had his most productive season in 2020 when he had 23 receptions for 357 yards in nine games, starting eight of them.

Mims played at Baylor where in 49 games, 26 of them starts, he had 186 receptions for 2,925 yards, a 15.7-yard average, and 28 touchdowns. His senior season he was selected first-team All-Big 12 when he had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The team also released running back Greg Bell and receivers Jalen Camp and Jacob Campbell.

