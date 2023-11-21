Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed defensive back Henry Black to the practice squad and released linebacker Tyler Murray from the practice squad.

Black has played in a total of 25 NFL games and has 27 career tackles, 20 of them solo stops, as well as two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He also has 19 special teams tackles.

Black was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent part of his rookie season on the Packers practice squad, activated multiple times during the year and seeing action in eight games, finishing with three tackles and a forced fumble.

Black played in 17 games for the Packers in 2021, finishing with 24 tackles and one interception.