Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Wednesday, signing safety Nate Meadors and linebacker Jaylon Smith.



Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He has seen action in three NFL games, two in 2019 and one in 2020.

He has spent time with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on multiple stints, including most recently.

He also played in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Meadors played at UCLA where he appeared in 44 games. He finished his career with 150 tackles, including 116 solo stops, three interceptions, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, 22 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Smith was a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent five plus seasons with the Cowboys before being signed by the Green Bay Packers during the 2021 season. He has since spent time with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 13 games for the Giants in 2022, finishing the season with 88 tackles.

He has played in 88 games, with 69 starts, and has 626 career tackles, 378 of them solo stops, 11 sacks, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He has also played in and started four postseason games, recording 37 tackles, 23 of them solo stops.