Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed receiver Jalen Camp to the practice squad, and also released cornerback Kalon Barnes from the practice squad, on Wednesday.
Camp was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 209th overall pick. He was released by the Jaguars prior to the season and signed to the Houston Texans practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster three times at the end of the 2021 season as a COVID-19 replacement.
Camp spent most of the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad, while being elevated for two games.
In two seasons he played in five games, starting one, and has one reception for seven yards.
Camp played college ball at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 49 games and had 48 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.