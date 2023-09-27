Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed receiver Jalen Camp to the practice squad, and also released cornerback Kalon Barnes from the practice squad, on Wednesday.

Camp was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 209th overall pick. He was released by the Jaguars prior to the season and signed to the Houston Texans practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster three times at the end of the 2021 season as a COVID-19 replacement.

Camp spent most of the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad, while being elevated for two games.

In two seasons he played in five games, starting one, and has one reception for seven yards.