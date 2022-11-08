Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers signed receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad on Tuesday. In addition, the team waived linebacker Ryan Anderson from the 53-man roster and released kicker Nick Sciba from the practice squad.

Malone originally was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 18 but released a few weeks later.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Malone was last with the Tennessee Titans, after signing with them in the 2022 offseason.

Malone was a fourth-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 26 games, with seven starts, and has 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.