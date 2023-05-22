Transactions

Steelers make multiple roster moves

May 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Monday, signing linebacker Toby Ndukwe and releasing linebackers Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule and running back Master Teague.

Ndukwe, who took part in the Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, played at Sam Houston State (2022) and SMU (2017-21). He played in eight games at Sam Houston State, starting all of them. He had 34 tackles, 19 of them solo stops, 10 tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two pass breakups, one interception and half a sack. While at SMU he played in 43 games and recorded 26 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Crowder was signed by the Steelers near the end of the 2022 season from the New York Giants practice squad, but didn't play in any games for the black and gold. Crowder was originally drafted by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 255th overall pick. Crowder played in 13 games for the Giants in 2022, starting eight of them. He had one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed last year. In his first three seasons in the NFL he played in a total of 40 games, starting 28 of them. He started 23 of the 28 games he played in his first two seasons.

Egbule was signed to a Reserve/Future contract earlier this offseason after signing to the practice squad in December. Prior to joining the Steelers, he spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played at the University of Houston where he started all 13 games his senior season, finishing the year with 69 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Teague was also signed to a Reserve/Future contract earlier this offseason. Teague was with the Steelers for a short time in training camp last year and spent time on the practice squad. Teague played college ball at Ohio State (2018-21) where he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Teague also caught 11 passes for 118 yards. In 2020 he rushed for eight touchdowns, third-most in the Big Ten. Teague, who played in 31 games for the Buckeyes with six starts, played on three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoffs. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and third team in 2019.

