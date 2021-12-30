Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers activated linebacker Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday.

Allen was placed on the list on Dec. 22. Allen has played in 14 games this season.

The team also placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Maulet has played in all 15 games this season, starting two. He has 42 tackles, including 33 solo stops for the season. He also has a forced fumble.