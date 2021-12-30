Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Dec 30, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated linebacker Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday. 

Allen was placed on the list on Dec. 22. Allen has played in 14 games this season.

The team also placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Maulet has played in all 15 games this season, starting two. He has 42 tackles, including 33 solo stops for the season. He also has a forced fumble.

In addition, wide receiver Darrius Shepherd was signed to the practice squad. Shepherd signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft after a tryout at the team's minicamp. He spent time on their active roster and practice squad, playing in 14 games in two seasons.

