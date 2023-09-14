Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Thursday, including placing defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on the Reserve/Injured List. The team also promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also made multiple practice squad moves, signing cornerback Luq Barcoo and running back Greg Bell. The team also placed safety Josiah Scott on the Practice Squad/Injured List and released cornerback Anthony Brown.

Heyward, one of the Steelers defensive captains along with linebacker T.J. Watt, is a leader on and off the field for the Steelers and Coach Mike Tomlin stated that replacing him isn't a one-man job for the team.

"Obviously, losing Cam is significant, but that's what team is about," said Tomlin. "Replacing Cam is not a one-man job man, it is a multiple man job and a coach's job because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players."

Fitzpatrick was originally signed by the Steelers to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2022 season.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Barcoo began the season on the practice squad but was released earlier this week. Barcoo was signed to a one-year contract this offseason. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack.

Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams.

Bell was signed by the Steelers during training camp, signed to the practice squad at the start of the season, and released from the practice squad earlier this week. He originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.