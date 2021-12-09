Transactions

Steelers make moves ahead of tonight's game

Dec 09, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Teresa Varley

The Steelers elevated offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to the Active/Inactive Roster for tonight's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coward was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Coward spent the previous four years with the Chicago Bears, joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. Coward has played in 30 career games, starting 15. He has played mainly at guard, but also has seen some work at tackle. Over the past two years he played in 29 games, starting 10 in 2019 and five in 2020. He started 11 games at right guard, three at left guard and one at right tackle. Coward spent the majority of his rookie season and all of the 2018 season on the practice squad, after switching from defensive to offensive line in his second year.

Green, who was activated for the Packers and Ravens games as well, signed with the Steelers shortly before the start of the 2021 training camp. He played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one.

Green was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 91st overall player. He missed the majority of the season with a hip injury, activated late in the year but didn't play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six. Green also spent time with the Saints, Broncos and Raiders, where he played in four games and started one for the silver and black. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

