Steelers make initial roster cuts

Aug 26, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made their initial cuts to get down to the 53-man roster, releasing eight players on Saturday.

Among those released were receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Coach Mike Tomlin recently spoke about making the cut from 90 players to the 53-man roster, knowing it's a necessary part of the job.

"My perspective on it has changed over the years," said Tomlin. "It's very much a necessary part of this process and what we do, and I pride myself in being really transparent and giving these guys enough information to do what capable men are capable of doing.

"It's the process. I feel comfortable with it provided that I educate, that I provide a platform for guys to improve and show their skills and then that we're strong enough and clear-eyed enough to just call it as it as it is as opposed to the way we want to see it.

"It's a necessary component. I've grown to appreciate this time of year because of the anticipation associated with what's on the other side of it."

The Steelers have to make the rest of their moves by Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.

