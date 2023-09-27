Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad.

Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 2016 he had 93 times for a 46.2-yard gross average and a 40.9-yard net average, breaking a Jets single-season record with the net average. He hit 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

In 64 career games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line.