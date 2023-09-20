Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make additional roster moves

Sep 20, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers promoted defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster, signed running back Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad to the active roster and signed receiver Duece Watts to the practice squad.

Fehoko signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and was signed to the practice squad to start the season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles.

He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.

He started the 2021 season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster from the practice squad multiple times during the season. He played in eight games, starting one, and had 13 tackles, five of them solo stops.

He spent most of the 2020 season on the Chargers practice squad, but was activated for two games.

Igwebuike has appeared in 30 career games, with one start. He has 21 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also has returned 39 kicks for 1,006 yards.

He originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft as a safety. He spent time with the Bucs and San Francisco 49ers and then switched to running back while with the Detroit Lions and played in 17 games in 2021. He since has played for the Seattle Seahawks and most recently the Falcons.

Igwebuike played collegiately at Northwestern where he played in 50 games, starting 43, and recorded 324 tackles, 214 of them solo stops, had 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Watts originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Watts played college ball at Tulane where he appeared in 38 games, starting 29 of them. He finished with 85 receptions for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was one of only four FBS players to register 85-plus catches and 15-plus receiving TDs and average 17.5-plus yards per catch from 2020-22.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of MNF

The Steelers made multiple moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Browns
news

Steelers add to practice squad

The team signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to the practice squad on Friday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The team placed Cameron Heyward on the Reserve/Injured List, promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to the active roster and made practice squad moves
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers added to their practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made changes to their practice squad on Tuesday
news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers signed three additional players to fill out their initial practice squad
news

Steelers sign King, add four to practice squad

The Steelers signed cornerback Desmond King II and added four to their practice squad
news

Steelers add nine to the practice squad

The Steelers added nine players to the practice squad, including eight who were previously on the roster
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Moves are still happening a day after the 53-man roster was set
news

Steelers trade Green, reduce roster to 53

The Steelers traded guard Kendrick Green to the Texans and released 16 other players
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers released 10 players on Monday as the deadline approaches to get down to the 53-man roster
Advertising