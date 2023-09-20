Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers promoted defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster, signed running back Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad to the active roster and signed receiver Duece Watts to the practice squad.

Fehoko signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and was signed to the practice squad to start the season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles.

He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.

He started the 2021 season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster from the practice squad multiple times during the season. He played in eight games, starting one, and had 13 tackles, five of them solo stops.

He spent most of the 2020 season on the Chargers practice squad, but was activated for two games.

Igwebuike has appeared in 30 career games, with one start. He has 21 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also has returned 39 kicks for 1,006 yards.

He originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft as a safety. He spent time with the Bucs and San Francisco 49ers and then switched to running back while with the Detroit Lions and played in 17 games in 2021. He since has played for the Seattle Seahawks and most recently the Falcons.

Igwebuike played collegiately at Northwestern where he played in 50 games, starting 43, and recorded 324 tackles, 214 of them solo stops, had 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Watts originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.