Steelers make additional practice squad moves

The Steelers signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad on Tuesday and released linebacker David Perales. Elliott was previously with the Steelers during training camp this summer.
Elliott originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games, and later signed to the 53-man roster. He played in a total of eight games, starting one.
Elliott signed with the New England Patriots during training camp in 2022. He played in the preseason but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Elliott also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Elliott played in 51 games for the Fighting Irish, recording 173 tackles, 96 of them solo stops, six interceptions and a forced fumble.
