Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make additional practice squad moves

Oct 31, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad on Tuesday and released linebacker David Perales. Elliott was previously with the Steelers during training camp this summer. 

Elliott originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games, and later signed to the 53-man roster. He played in a total of eight games, starting one.

Elliott signed with the New England Patriots during training camp in 2022. He played in the preseason but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Elliott also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Elliott played in 51 games for the Fighting Irish, recording 173 tackles, 96 of them solo stops, six interceptions and a forced fumble.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers practice squad continues to evolve with two new signings
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
news

Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers continue to make changes to their practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
news

Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game
Advertising