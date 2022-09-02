Steelers made practice squad additions

Transactions

The Steelers continue to make additions to their practice squad, adding two more players on Friday.

Running back Jason Huntley and defensive lineman Renell Wren were both signed. The Steelers now have 13 players on their practice squad, with three spots remaining.

Huntley was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on the final roster cut this season, after spending the last two seasons with the team. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

