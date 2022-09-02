Steelers made practice squad additions

The Steelers continue to make additions to their practice squad, adding two more players on Friday.

Running back Jason Huntley and defensive lineman Renell Wren were both signed. The Steelers now have 13 players on their practice squad, with three spots remaining.

Huntley was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on the final roster cut this season, after spending the last two seasons with the team. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.