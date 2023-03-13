Wallace has passed multiple tests on NFL journey

It was a year ago this week that cornerback Levi Wallace was heading into the unknown.
Wallace had just finished his fourth year with the Buffalo Bills at the completion of the 2021 NFL season and was entering free agency – real free agency – for the first time.
But for Wallace, there wasn't a feeling of excitement or happiness. For Wallace, who had worked so hard to get to that point in his football career, the feeling was completely different.
"It was super stressful," said Wallace, who would quickly sign with the Steelers. "You're getting calls from your agent. You're seeing other guys get paid. It was just a whole big scene and days of feeling out what's what. What teams are calling you? What kind of scheme do they have? It was trying to find the best place to fit in. It was more stressful than fun. But it definitely was rewarding in the end, for sure."
Finally, somebody wanted Levi Wallace – and not just as a camp body or for someone to line up on the scout team. The Steelers wanted Wallace as a key component to their defense, somebody they could count on to bolster their defense.