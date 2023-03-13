Wallace has passed multiple tests on NFL journey

"I don't know. He wasn't a big words type of guy," Wallace said. "Obviously, he'd be proud of me. But I think we'd probably just be playing pool, talking mess to each other.

"It kind of sucks when you're 18 and you lose your dad. I didn't even have facial hair yet. I didn't know how to shave. It's kind of funny thinking about those things. In high school, you're not thinking about those things. You're kind of doing the opposite stuff that he's telling you and pretending to be like a man. Now, I feel like those conversations would be different. I don't know what he would say, but I know he would definitely be proud of me."

Of that, Wendy Wallace has no doubts.

"It's been interesting to say the least. It's his journey. And it has not been a hassle-free journey, to say the least," she said. "He's had some challenges along the way. But through it all, he has persevered. As a result, everything you see now has been part of the process, the hard work, the dedication, the discipline from his dad's military background — don't give up. Even though he did not have any of the offers coming out of high school at all, it was always a matter of just saying that, 'You know what? This is what I'd like to do down the road. And maybe if an opportunity presents itself, I'd like to give it a try.'