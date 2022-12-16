Pickett doubtful to play against Panthers

This is the second time this season Pickett has landed in the NFL's concussion protocol. But unlike when Pickett was in the protocol following a Week 6 win over Tampa Bay, the rookie has not been able to partake in a full practice.

Trubisky replaced Pickett in the first quarter of last Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and threw for 276 yards and one touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

Trubisky began the season as the team's starting quarterback before giving way to Pickett, the Steelers' first-round draft pick, while Rudolph has been inactive for all 13 games as the team's third quarterback.

But the two split first-team reps and also ran some of the scout team looks this week with Pickett largely sidelined.

"It was unique. We got a lot of work in, that's for sure, splitting the 1 reps and doing some scout team," Trubisky said Friday. "It was a good week of competition. I felt good about our preparation. Everybody was locked in across the board. It was a good work week, and whatever coach decides, we're going to roll with and look for an opportunity to bounce back and get this team back on the right track."

The Steelers will have their final walk-through Saturday before leaving for Charlotte, and at that point Tomlin could inform the team of who will start at quarterback. Or, he might not.