Steelers inactives for Week 8 at Eagles

The Steelers will be without multiple key players today when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kicker Chris Boswell is inactive after he was ruled out on Saturday with a right groin injury. Boswell was added to the team's injury report on Friday with the injury and downgraded on Saturday.

With Boswell out, the team signed kicker Nick Sciba to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive roster for today's game.

Sciba was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the team's rookie minicamp in May. He was with the team through part of the preseason and training camp, before being released.

Sciba holds the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest records with 34 consecutive field goals made and was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history. Sciba holds the school record for field goals made, which was tied for 10th in NCAA history. A three-time Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, Sciba was named 2019 First Team All-American by ESPN, Football Writers Association of America, Sports Illustrated and Phil Steele.

The team will also be without starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi suffered a knee injury against the Dolphins and missed practice all week.

With Ogunjobi out, the Steelers elevated defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 11 games since he was drafted without any starts. He has 11 career tackles, including four tackles for a loss.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Josh Jackson are both inactive with injuries. Wallace was ruled out on Friday with a shoulder injury suffered against the Dolphins, while Jackson was ruled out on Saturday with a groin injury.