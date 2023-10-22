Steelers inactives for Week 7 vs. Rams

The Steelers inactive list for today's game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium isn't as much about who won't play, but who will play.

The Steelers activated receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster and he will play today.

Johnson has been out since he injured his hamstring against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the season and is happy to be back.

"I am very excited. It's been a long process, fighting to get back. I am looking forward to showing them I am ready," said Johnson.

Coach Mike Tomlin said getting Johnson back provides the offense with a key route runner.

"Expert route running," said Tomlin of what he brings. "He is a route runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at break points.

"That is his distinguishing trait, but that is no secret."

And that is exactly what Johnson plans on doing.

"That spark from a route running standpoint," said Johnson. "Me being able to get open easily. Comfort for Kenny (Pickett) out there knowing he can rely on his guys, knowing who is going to be open each down and distance. We can play fast knowing Kenny is comfortable, he has his guys back. Just us playing as one and moving fast."

His return will also help fellow receiver George Pickens, who has been getting more attention with Johnson out of the lineup.

"It impacts him a lot. It takes a lot off his plate," said Johnson. "It allows us to get back to what we do best, which is playing football and making plays. We feed off each other. When he makes a play, I make a play. I love it."

The Steelers will also get their offensive line back healthy, with guard James Daniels and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. back healthy.

"It felt really, really good," said Moore of being back at practice during the week. "Amazing.

"Being away wasn't fun. Not being a part of that win a couple weeks ago, definitely missed out on a lot of fun, it looked like. Happy to be back this week, get rolling,"

On Saturday, the team placed tight end Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured and released receiver Gunner Olszewski, leaving them with 52 players on the active roster, which impacts how many players are inactive today.

Among this inactive today are quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is the third quarterback, cornerback Darius Rush, tackle Dylan Cook and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.