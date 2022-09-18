Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs Patriots

Linebacker David Anenih, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Thursday, will be inactive for today's game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. Anenih was signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad after T.J. Watt was placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a pectoral injury.

With Anenih inactive, linebacker Delontae Scott will be active for the game. Scott was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster on Saturday.

Scott was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Active/Inactive roster as a game day call up last season as well. He played in one game, against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

Scott was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at SMU where he appeared in 40 games and had 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. In his senior season he had 10 of his 18 sacks as well as three forced fumbles.

Also inactive today are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudersmilk and linebacker Mark Robinson.