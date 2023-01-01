Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 17 at Ravens

Jan 01, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers go into tonight's game against the Baltimore Ravens a relatively healthy team, and in Week 17 that is something you can't take for granted.

The team will be missing defensive back Tre Norwood tonight, inactive after suffering a hamstring injury against the Raiders last week. Norwood missed practice all week and was ruled out on Friday's injury report.

On the flip side, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will be active. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a toe injury and was initially listed as questionable for the game. He was upgraded on Saturday and taken off the status report.

The Steelers elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster for tonight's game and he is active. Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022.

Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In addition to Norwood, the other inactives tonight are quarterback Mason Rudolph, linebacker Malik Reed, guard Kendrick Green, linebacker Tae Crowder and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 21 DB Tre Norwood
No. 50 LB Malik Reed
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 54 LB Tae Crowder
No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

Ravens Inactives
No. 8 QB Lamar Jackson
No. 17 RB Kenyan Drake
No. 24 CB Marcus Peters
No. 63 C Trystan Colon
No. 86 TE Nick Boyle
No. 90 LB David Ojabo
No. 93 DE Calais Campbell

