Steelers inactives for Week 12 at. Bengals

While the Steelers defense got some good news this week with the return of linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the lineup, they still will be without cornerback Joe Haden when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Haden, who suffered a foot injury against the Lions, was downgraded to out on Saturday and is inactive today.

Also inactive today are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

Several roster moves on Saturday also will impact who is on the field today. The team signed guard John Leglue to the 53-man roster and placed tight end Eric Ebron and guard J.C. Hassenauer on the Reserve/Injured List.

Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.

In addition, the Steelers elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Active/Inactive roster for the Bengals game.

Archibong, who was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season, was also elevated for last week's game against the Chargers. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played at Temple where he had 89 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and eight pass defenses.

Miller, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 12 after being released by the Houston Texans, gives the Steelers depth with Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID List. Miller was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and traded to the Texans this past July. He has played in 49 career games, starting 18, and has 139 receptions for 1,587 yards, a 9.98-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He also has nine rushing attempts for 37 yards.