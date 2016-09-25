Steelers inactives for game at Eagles

Here are the players who will be inactive when the Steelers take on the Eagles.
Photos of pregame warmups and locker room prep ahead of the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers Inactives
No. 18 - QB William Gay
No. 27 - CB Senquez Golson
No. 45 - FB Roosevelt Nix
No. 51 - LB Steven Johnson
No. 72 - C/G Cody Wallace
No. 74 - C/G Chris Hubbard
No. 96 - DE L.T. Walton
Eagles Inactives
No. 16 - WR Bryce Treggs
No. 21 - CB Leodis McKelvin
No. 68 - OL Josh Andrews
No. 69 - OL Dillon Gordon
No. 72 - OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai
No. 73 - OL Isaac Seumalo
No. 86 - TE Zach Ertz