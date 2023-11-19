Steelers host Ireland Football Clinic

On Saturday, the team held an American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, with approximately 60 youth taking part, including All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions from County Clare and American Football Ireland athletes from across Ireland.

"The participants went through drills and learned about the game of American football and we saw some impressive athletes out there," said Rooney. "This is about teaching the game we love to the youth of Ireland."

"We had so much fun with these kids," said Faneca. "We are out here sharing the knowledge, spreading the joy of American football and watching them grow. They are like sponges. They want to learn, and they want to know. To be out here sharing it has been exciting."