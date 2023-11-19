Steelers host Ireland Football Clinic

Steelers Legends and team personnel are visiting the Island of Ireland this week, building up to the team's first ever Ireland Watch Party, being held at Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday.
The team has been active in Ireland in the days leading up to the event.
On Thursday, former Steelers Santonio Holmes and Alan Faneca, along with Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney, toured Dublin with stops at the Gaelic Athletic Association Museum, the EPIC Museum and the Guinness Storehouse.
On Friday, Holmes, Faneca and Rooney traveled north to County Down to play a round of golf at Royal County Down.
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes visit the island of Ireland
On Saturday, the team held an American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, with approximately 60 youth taking part, including All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions from County Clare and American Football Ireland athletes from across Ireland.
"The participants went through drills and learned about the game of American football and we saw some impressive athletes out there," said Rooney. "This is about teaching the game we love to the youth of Ireland."
"We had so much fun with these kids," said Faneca. "We are out here sharing the knowledge, spreading the joy of American football and watching them grow. They are like sponges. They want to learn, and they want to know. To be out here sharing it has been exciting."
