Steelers host Ireland Football Clinic

Nov 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Legends and team personnel are visiting the Island of Ireland this week, building up to the team's first ever Ireland Watch Party, being held at Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday.

The team has been active in Ireland in the days leading up to the event.

On Thursday, former Steelers Santonio Holmes and Alan Faneca, along with Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney, toured Dublin with stops at the Gaelic Athletic Association Museum, the EPIC Museum and the Guinness Storehouse.

On Friday, Holmes, Faneca and Rooney traveled north to County Down to play a round of golf at Royal County Down.

PHOTOS: Steelers visit island of Ireland

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes visit the island of Ireland

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes toured Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney and Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 37

Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Santonio Holmes golf at Royal County Down Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in New Castle, United Kingdom. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On Saturday, the team held an American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, with approximately 60 youth taking part, including All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions from County Clare and American Football Ireland athletes from across Ireland.

"The participants went through drills and learned about the game of American football and we saw some impressive athletes out there," said Rooney. "This is about teaching the game we love to the youth of Ireland."

"We had so much fun with these kids," said Faneca. "We are out here sharing the knowledge, spreading the joy of American football and watching them grow. They are like sponges. They want to learn, and they want to know. To be out here sharing it has been exciting."

PHOTOS: 2023 Steelers American Football Clinic in Ireland

The Steelers hosted an American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, Ireland for young Irish athletes. Former Steelers Santonio Holmes and Alan Faneca, as well as Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney, were in attendance.

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 37

The Steelers hosted their inaugural American Football Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in New Dublin, Ireland. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Holmes to attend Ireland Watch Party

Former Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes will be in attendance at the Steelers first-ever Watch Party in Ireland
news

Faneca to attend Ireland Watch Party

Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will attend the Steelers Watch Party in Ireland later this month
news

OTB to carry Steelers games live

The Steelers and Off The Ball are excited to confirm that they have partnered to make the team's game audio broadcasts available for fans to listen to on the Island of Ireland
news

Steelers to host Watch Party in Ireland

Watch party will be held on Sunday, November 19 for the game against the Cleveland Browns
news

Steelers preseason games available on GAAGO

The Steelers and GAAGO have announced that the team's 2023 preseason games will be available to fans across the island of Ireland
news

Steelers Launch Irish Podcast

The 2023 season has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers launch an exciting new podcast dedicated to Irish fans
news

Steelers conclude successful trip to island of Ireland

The Steelers visited the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week following the team receiving a 'Global Markets Program' license on the island
news

The Steelers continue their bond with Ireland

A press conference was held at Croke Park to introduce the Steelers receiving the rights to expand their brand in the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland
news

Social Spotlight: A great day for the Irish

The Steelers are visiting the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland as part of a new marketing rights through the NFL
news

Steelers awarded rights to build global brand for the island of Ireland

The Steelers were awarded rights to the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program'
news

Social Spotlight: Irish eyes are smiling

All the news and reaction on social media to the Steelers announcement regarding expanding their brand in the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland
Advertising