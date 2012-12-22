Steelers host Bengals at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)Date: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012Kickoff: 1 p.m., ETSite: Heinz Field (65,500) • Pittsburgh, Pa.Playing Surface: Natural GrassTV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play)*Phil Simms (analyst)Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) Tunch Ilkin (analyst) Craig Wolfley (sideline)National Radio: Dial Global Radio SportsAnnouncers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) Tony Boselli (analyst)Spanish Radio: Grupo Imagen - Destrito Federal (Mexico City) *XEDA-FM 90.5

THE COACHES

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike TomlinOverall regular-season record: 62-32 (.660)/sixth seasonRegular-season record at Pittsburgh: 62-32 (.660)/sixth seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 5-3/four yearsCincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin LewisOverall regular-season record: 77-80-1 (.490)/10th seasonRegular-season record at Cincinnati: 77-80-1 (.490)/10th seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 0-3/three yearsSeries History: Series began in 1970Overall: Pittsburgh leads 52-32At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh leads 28-14At Cincinnati:Pittsburgh leads 24-18Neutral Sites: n/aLast Regular-Season Meeting: Oct. 21, 2012(in Cincinnati) Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 17Postseason Series: Pittsburgh leads 1-0Last Postseason Meeting:Jan. 8, 2006 (in Cincinnati)Pittsburgh 31, Cincinnati 17 (Wild Card Playoffs)(postseason record not included in overall series record)Pittsburgh is attempting to sweep the season series with*Cincinnati for the eighth time since 2000, the fifth time under Head CoachMike Tomlin and the third straight season overall…the Steelers win earlier this year tied their longest winning streak in the series since they won five straight from 2006 to 2008…a win this Sunday would give Pittsburgh a sixth consecutive victory and its longest winning streak against the Bengals since the Steelers won eight in a row between 1991 and 1994…since 2000, the Bengals have only six wins against Pittsburgh, but four of those victories have come within the confines of Heinz Field…in games played between these two teams in Pittsburgh since 2007, only once has the margin of victory for either team been less than seven points and five times the winning team has posted a double-digit margin of victory...since 2007, either Pittsburgh or Cincinnati *or both teams have made the playoffs each season.

STEELERS-BENGALS CONNECTIONSLOCAL CONNECTIONS• Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlinwas the defensive backs coach at the University of Cincinnati from 1999-2000. Steelers special teams coach Amos Joneswas also on the Bearcats' staff from 1999-2002.

• Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeauworked two stints with the Cincinnati Bengals. LeBeau was on the Bengals' staff from 1980-1991 and from 1997-2002. He was the head coach of the Bengals from 2000-2002.

• Steelers S Will Allenwas born in Dayton, Ohio, just an hour north of Cincinnati.

• Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewiswas born in McDonald, Pa., only thirty minutes south west of Pittsburgh. Lewis coached for the University of Pittsburgh from 1990-1991. Lewis also served as the Steelers linebackers coach from 1992-1995. Lewis worked under LeBeau for those four seasons, helping create the famous "Blitzburgh Defense."

• Bengals defensive line coach Jay Hayesand tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes, who are brothers, were born in South Fayette, Pa., just minutes southwest of Pittsburgh. Jonathan coached with the Steelers from 1994-1996 and Jay coached with the Steelers from 1999-2001.

• Bengals wide receivers coach James Urbancoached at local Clarion University from 1997-1998.

• Bengals QB Bruce Gradkowskiwas born in Pittsburgh, Pa. He attended local Seton-LaSalle Catholic High School, where he set a then-WPIAL and PIAA record by throwing 30 touchdowns in a single season.

PRO CONNECTIONS

• Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlinand Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Grudenwere both members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff from 2002-2005.

• Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeauwas the head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2003 when Bengals S Nate Clementsplayed for the Bills.

• Steelers defensive assistant Jerry Olsavskyplayed for the Baltimore Ravens when Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmonswas on the Ravens' staff in 1998.

• Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haleywas the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011 when Bengals DE Wallace Gilberrywas on the Chiefs' squad. Steelers TE Leonard Popewas also a member of those teams and was teammates with Gilberry from 2009-2011.

• In 2009, Steelers LB Larry Footeand Bengals HB Cedric Peermanwere teammates with the Detroit Lions.

• During his three separate stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Steelers K Shaun Suishamwas teammates with Bengals S Terrence Newman.The two played together for at least a part of the 2005, 2006 and 2009 seasons.

• Steelers LB Brandon Johnsonplayed for the Bengals from 2008-2011 and captained Cincinnati's special teams units during the 2010 season.

• Steelers WR Jerricho Cotcheryand Bengals K Mike Nugent were teammates with the New York Jets from 2005-2008. Cotchery was also a member of the Jets in 2010, when Bengals defensive backs coach Mark Carrierwas on the Jets' coaching staff.

• Steelers K Shaun Suishamwas a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 and 2006 when Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmerwas the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

• Steelers QB Byron Leftwichand Bengals S Chris Crocker, also former collegiate teammates, were teammates with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. That same season, Bengals assistant special teams/assistant defensive backs coach Hue Jacksonwas the

• Steelers QB Byron Leftwichand Bengals S Chris Crocker, also former collegiate teammates, were teammates with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. That same season, Bengals assistant special teams/assistant defensive backs coach Hue Jacksonwas the Falcons offensive coordinator and Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmerwas the Falcons defensive coordinator.

• Steelers S Will Allenand Bengals QB Bruce Gradkowskiwere teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2006-2007.

• Steelers CB DeMarcus Van Dykeplayed his rookie season under Bengals assistant special teams/assistant defensive backs coach Hue Jackson, who was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS

• Steelers S Troy Polamaluand Bengals assistant special teams/ assistant defensive backs coach Hue Jacksonboth spent time together at the University of Southern California. During the 1999 and 2000 seasons, Polamalu was standout in the Trojans defensive backfield and Jackson was the offensive coordinator.

• Steelers C Maurkice Pounceyand RB Chris Raineywere teammates with Bengals DE Carlos Dunlapat the University of Florida from 2007-2009. Together, they were a part of the Gators' 2009 BCS National Championship squad.

• Steelers WR Mike Wallaceand Bengals RB BenJarvus Green-Elliswere teammates at Ole Miss from 2006-2007.

• Steelers G Ramon Fosterand Bengals CB Jason Allenwere teammates at the University of Tennessee from 2004-2005.

• Steelers LB LaMarr Woodleyand Bengals CB Leon Hallplayed their entire collegiate careers together at Michigan University. The two played for Wolverines from 2003-2006.

• Steelers DE Cameron Heywardand OT Mike Adamswere teammates with Bengals RB Daniel Herronat the Ohio State University. The three played together from 2008-2010 and Adams and Herron were teammates through 2011 and are both rookies this season.

• Steelers TE Leonard Popeand Bengals G/T Dennis Roland were teammates at the University of Georgia from 2003-2005. Pope and Roland also played with Bengals DE Robert Geathers during the 2003 season.

• Steelers P Drew Butlerwas teammates with a number of Bengals players during his time at the University of Georgia from 2007-2011: G Geno Atkins(2007-2009), G Clint Boling(2007-2010), WR A.J. Green(2008-2010) and TE Orson Charles(2009-2011).

• Steelers QB Byron Leftwichwas teammates with Bengals S Chris Crockerat Marshall University from 1999-2002.

• Steelers RB Jonathan Dwyerand Bengals DE Michael Johnson were teammates at Georgia Tech University from 2007-2008.

• Steelers S Will Allenand Bengals CB Nate Clementswere teammates at The Ohio State University for the 2000 season. Allen also played for the Buckeyes with Bengals K Mike Nugent from 2001-2003.

• Steelers WR Jerricho Cotcheryand Bengals LB Manny Lawson were teammates at North Carolina State University from 2002-2003.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

PITTSBURGH TEAM NOTES• Pittsburgh is looking to win the final two regular-season games for the fourth season in a row.

• If the Steelers win they will sweep the season series with Cincinnati for the eighth time since 2000, the fifth time under Head Coach Mike Tomlinand the third-straight season overall.

• If Pittsburgh wins this Sunday it would be the Steelers' sixth consecutive victory over the Bengals and their longest winning streak against Cincinnati since the Steelers won eight in a row between 1991 and 1994.

• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 53-32 against the Bengals, including 29-14 in Pittsburgh.

• The Steelers are looking for the 599th win in franchise history (including the postseason) to make them one shy of becoming the fourth team in NFL history, and first AFC team, to reach 600 wins.

• Pittsburgh is hoping to hold its 10th opponent this season (eighth in the last 10 games) to 20 points or less.

• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 404-257-2 during the regular season since 1970.

• The Steelers defense is looking to keep their 11th opponent to under 100 net yards rushing this season.

• If Pittsburgh holds Cincinnati to less than 180 net passing yards it will mark the 10th time this season the Steelers did not allow their opponent to register at least 180 net passing yards.

• Pittsburgh's defense will try and hold the opposing quarterback to a passer rating of 90.0 or less for the 11th time this season.

• The Steelers defense is looking to register at least one takeaway for the 12th game this season.

• Pittsburgh is looking to record its fourth individual 100-yard rushing performance of the season for the first time since Willie Parker (4) and Mewelde Moore (1) combined for five 100 yard rushing games in 2008.

PITTSBURGH INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Head Coach Mike Tomlin• If Pittsburgh wins, will improve to 63-32 during the regular season, including 36-11 at home and 10-2 against Cincinnati.

• Is looking to improve to 5-1 in Week 16 games.

• If the Steelers win, they will be 5-2 at home this season, marking the sixth consecutive year they have recorded at least five home wins during the regular season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

• If the Steelers win, will improve to 18-10 in regular-season games in December/January.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

•Looking to improve to 87-38 as a starter during the regular season.

• If the Steelers win, Roethlisberger will improve to 24-11 as a starter in the month of December.

• Is 89 yards shy of recording his seventh consecutive 3,000 yard passing season (2006-11).

•Looking to record at least three touchdown passes for the fourth time this season, marking the second most times he has thrown for at least three touchdowns in one season (5 in 2007 and 2009)

• If he throws at least one touchdown pass he will extend his career best by throwing at least one touchdown in the first 12 games he has played this season.

•Looking to record a passer rating of 120.0 for the fourth time this season, which would tie for the second most times he has registered a passer rating of at least 120.0 in the same regular season (four in 2004 / five in 2009).

•Is looking to throw for at least 360 yards for the third time this season, which would tie (2011, 3) for the second most times he has thrown for at least 360 yards in one season (2009, 4).

•Needs 510 passing yards to reach 30,000 for his career.

•Looking to start his 125th career game during the regular season.

RB Jonathan Dwyer

• Looking to eclipse 100 yards rushing for the third time this season. It would mark the most 100-yard rushing games by a Steelers player during one regular season since Rashard Mendenhall registered three 100 yard rushing games in 2010.

TE Heath Miller

• Is one receiving touchdown away from passing Louis Lipps (39) for the fifth most in franchise history.

WR Mike Wallace

• Needs seven receptions to register at least 70 receptions for the

second consecutive season (72 in 2011).

• If he records at least 100 yards receiving, it will mark the 15th 100-yard game of his career and the third of this season.

• Is two touchdown receptions shy of tying his career-high of 10, set in 2010.

• Needs 177 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the third consecutive season (1,193 in 2011 and 1,257 in 2010).

WR Antonio Brown

• Is 10 receptions short of tying his single season career high of 69, set in 2011.

LB LaMarr Woodley

• Needs 1.5 sacks to tie Greg Lloyd (53.5, 1988-97) for the fifth-most sacks by a Steelers' player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

• Looking to tie his single-season career high (2010) with his second interception of the season.

S Troy Polamalu

• Needs one interception to become the ninth Steelers' player to record 30 career interceptions.

• With one fumble return for a touchdown, will tie Jason Gildon (3) for the most fumbles returned for touchdowns in franchise history.

• Is one defensive touchdown shy of tying Carnell Lake, Dwayne Woodruff and Jack Butler (5) for the second-most defensive touchdowns in Steelers history (Rod Woodson, 6).

• Needs one interception return for a touchdown to tie Carnell Lake, Dwayne Woodruff, Deshea Townsend and Tony Campagno (3) for the fourth-most in franchise history.