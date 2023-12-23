youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers honor their High School Coach of the Year

Dec 23, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Aliquippa High School head football coach Mike Warfield is the Steelers High School Coach of the Year and the team's nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Warfield, who is in his sixth season coaching, led the school to their fifth PIAA championship and defeating Dallas, 60-14, to win the title and complete a 14-0 season, the first undefeated season in the history of the football powerhouse.

"History is history," Warfield told the Pittsburgh Union Progress after the game. "It's never been done. I told the kids last week, we're not going to be superstitious about it and run from it. We're going to poke our chests out and try to achieve it."

Warfield grew up in Aliquippa where he played quarterback for Aliquippa. He graduated from Catawba College in North Carolina, with a degree in sociology and political science, before playing one-year in the German International League for one year. Warfield went on to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, serving 25 years before retiring in 2018.

The NFL will recognize two overall winners, one representing the AFC and one the NFC. The award is named after the late Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula.

The NFL Foundation and Nike will present the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games.

