Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger Surgery

Jun 05, 2013 at 05:19 AM

Earlier today, Ben had minor surgery on his right knee that was the result of slight discomfort this offseason. We advised him to get the surgery done to ensure he will be completely healthy for the start of training camp. This surgery will have no long-term effects on his health.

