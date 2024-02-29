Khan: 'I have full faith in Kenny Pickett'

INDIANAPOLIS – Steelers general manager Omar Khan knows the team has just one quarterback under contract with the start of free agency looming March 13.

He also knows the Steelers have consistently been a team that carries three quarterbacks on its roster into the regular season each year.

In other words, Khan has some work to do to fill out the roster at that all-important position in addition to returning starter Kenny Pickett. And he's willing to look at all options available to fill those spots.

"We're looking at everything," Khan said Thursday here in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I have an obligation to this organization, to the players, to the front office, to every member of the Steeler nation, to look at every option and every way of trying to improve this team and we're going to do so."

That could include acquiring additional quarterbacks through free agency, trade or the draft, and Khan said all of those are in consideration. But the Steelers also feel good about the possibility of filling one of those spots with one of the team's own pending free agents, Mason Rudolph.

"We have been in communication with his representative and he knows we want him back," Khan said, later adding that he believes Rudolph also would like to return. But he also knows that Rudolph would at least like to test free agency.