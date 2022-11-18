Five for Friday: There's power in running the ball

As a result, it's more difficult to throw the ball effectively than ever before. Through 10 weeks, NFL offenses are averaging 11.0 yards per completion. That's the lowest average since 1933 – the same year the Steelers were founded by Art Rooney Sr.

But, with all of those smaller bodies on the field and defenses as a whole playing nickel about 65 percent of the time across the board, running the ball is easier than ever before. NFL teams are averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, the highest average in league history.

The biggest difference has been in power runs. Last season, power runs – those that employ getting a hat on a hat and running straight downhill – averaged 4.2 yards per attempt. This season it's 5.3 yards per attempt.

Counter runs, another that uses a man blocking scheme, are going for 5.2 yards per carry this season after they went for an average of 4.4 yards per attempt a year ago.

Why is this important?

When the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Bears two weeks ago for a 2023 second-round draft pick, the immediate questions centered on how the Steelers would replace him in the offense.

"It could be the nature of the matchup, us and them. It could be the Claypool discussion, the redistribution of snaps if you will," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "There's a lot of variables in the discussions about what personnel groups we'll use and to what extent we use them."

Last Sunday against the Saints, much of the time, the replacement for Claypool was blocking tight end Zach Gentry, who played 43 snaps, or about 51 percent of the time. Pat Freiermuth still played 58 snaps, meaning the Steelers had two tight ends on the field a lot of the time. Even third tight end Connor Heyward played 17 snaps, while fullback Derek Watt was used on six offensive plays, while Miles Boykin, the team's biggest and best-blocking wide receiver, played a season-high 14 snaps.