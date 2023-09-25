Steelers fans in Mexico show their support

"Actually seeing everybody coming here, the excitement of the fans, the excitement they had seeing all of us players was amazing," said Woodley. "You could really feel the excitement from them. It was mind blowing to me. You would have thought we were at the stadium. There were cheers, they were yelling 'defense', they were chanting 'defense' and Renegade was playing. It gave off the experience of being at a game in Pittsburgh."

There were large screens throughout the Pepsi Center where fans could gather to watch all of the action and cheer the Steelers on the victory, as well as family-friendly activities, including inflatables, facepainting and balloon giveaways. Fans could also shop for Steelers merchandise and enjoy an evening with other members of Steelers Nation.