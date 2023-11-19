Steelers fall to the Browns

Thompson-Robinson connected on a pass from the 35 to Elijah Moore at the 50, then had a completion to Amari Cooper to help set up a 34-yard game-winning field goal by Dustin Hopkins with 2 seconds remaining in the game.

Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards and one interception, while the Browns gained 96 yards on the ground on 29 carries.

"We did some things right on defense, but we just needed to get off the field that last time," said Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "We stopped the run in some instances, but not enough."

The first half went about as badly as it could have for the Steelers without them turning the ball over. They badly lost the battle for field position and it cost them dearly on Cleveland's second possession.

The Browns stalled on the game's opening kickoff, but a punt pinned the Steelers back at their own 9. Pickett was sacked on the Steelers' first play from scrimmage for an 8-yard loss, leaving the Steelers scrambling to get just enough yards to punt.

Pressley Harvin's 43-yard punt gave the Browns the ball at the 50 and the Browns went 50 yards to score on a 1-yard run by Jerome Ford. Ford was initially ruled down short of the goal on third down, but Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski challenged the spot and the ruling was overturned, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers crossed midfield on their third possession, but Pickett threw incomplete to Diontae Johnson on third-and-5 from the 47 and the Steelers were forced to punt.

They again crossed midfield on their next possession, but Pickett was sacked on third-and-2 for force another punt.

The Browns then ate up most of the final 5:29 of the first half on a 16-play, 77-yard field goal drive that made the score 10-0.

Thompson-Robinson threw incomplete twice from the 6 to conclude the drive, with Trenton Thompson breaking up a pass intended for David Njoku and Joey Porter Jr. keeping Cooper from catching a third-down pass in the end zone.

"It took us too long to settle in," said Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. "Once we did, we started stopping the run and making some plays. But it took us too long to settle line."