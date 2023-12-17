Steelers fall to Colts, 30-13

With Moss out of the game, backup running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 28 carries for 157 yards.

The Steelers were driving on their next possession, but Trubisky took a deep shot to Pickens in the middle of the field and safety Nick Cross jumped over the wide receiver to intercept the ball at the Indianapolis 11 and return it out to the 29.

On the second play from scrimmage, Mishew lofted a pass downfield for Pittman and as he turned to catch the ball, safety Damontae Kazee came up and hit him as Pittman dove for the pass, making helmet-to-helmet contact.

Pittman suffered a concussion and Kazee was ejected from the game.

That would prove troublesome for the Steelers, as on the next play, Minkah Fitzpatrick injured his knee while breaking up a pass when cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him while also going for the ball.

The Colts would drive to the Pittsburgh 1, but Minshew's fourth-down pass to D.J. Montgomery fell incomplete, turning Indianapolis away.

The Steelers moved the ball out to their own 33 before punting with 44 seconds remaining in the half, but the Colts, taking advantage of Pittsburgh's injuries at safety, hit a pass to Montgomery for 34 yards down the middle of the field. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was then called for pass interference on Alec Pierce at the Pittsburgh 14.

"I thought if your head is back and you're looking for the ball, it shouldn't be a flag," said Porter. "But they called it. We'll go back to the drawing board. I've just got to do better. That's all you can do."

Two plays later, Minshew threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery to give Indianapolis a 14-13 lead at the half.

Things continued to spiral badly when, after getting a three-and-out stop to open the second half and force an Indianapolis punt, the Steelers lost the ball on a Harris fumble, with the Colts recovering the ball at the 18.

One play later, Minshew tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mo Allie Cox for a 21-13 Indianapolis lead.

The Steelers went three-and-out on their next possession, and Pressley Harvin's 41-yard punt was returned 13 yards to the Indianapolis 49 to help set up a 29-yard field goal by Matt Gay with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter and give the Colts a 24-13 lead.

To make matters even worse, safety Trenton Thompson was injured while making a tackle during the drive, leaving the Steelers without their top three players at the position coming into this game.

The Steelers had a promising drive going on their next possession, including converting a third-and-20 with a 26-yard catch by Johnson after a pair of holding penalties, but after driving to the Indianapolis 29, another holding penalty pushed them out of field goal range and they were forced to punt.

The Colts then put together a 15-play, 70-yard field goal drive during which they ran the ball 13 consecutive times before sending Gay out to kick a 31-yard field goal that extended their lead to 27-13. The drive took nearly nine minutes off the clock and came with 9:17 remaining in the game.

The Colts then intercepted Trubisky on the next possession, again intended for Pickens, running the game clock down to just before the two-minute warning before Gay missed a 43-yard field goal.

Trubisky completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions before giving way to Mason Rudolph for the Steelers' final possession.

Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.