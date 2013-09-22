Steelers fall to 0-3 after 40-23 loss

BEARS 40, STEELERS 23**

Steelers' record: 0-3

One year ago: 1-2

Series record (including playoffs): Bears lead, 21-7-1

STORYLINE

Going into the third game of the season, this was Coach Mike Tomlin's assessment of his team's 0-2 record: "There are several reasons for that. Probably the most significant of reasons is that we aren't scoring enough points, 19 points in two football games is not going to win a lot of football in this league. If you would have told me we would have scored 19 points through the first two games, I would have told you we would have had an opportunity to be 0-2." Only Cleveland and Jacksonville had scored fewer points through the first two games of the season.

TURNING POINT

A judicious use of a replay challenge by Bears coach Marc Trestman with 5:48 left in the game was good for a four-point swing and took the wind out of the Steelers' comeback. Earl Bennett's catch in the back corner of the end zone originally was ruled incomplete, and it appeared to set up a field goal attempt that if successful would have upped Chicago's lead to 30-23. But Trestman's challenge changed the ruling to a touchdown, and the Bears' lead became 34-23.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT

The Bears' domination of the all-time series between these franchises was complete during the 13 meetings between 1934-49. The Bears won all of those games by an aggregate score of 415-99, which worked out to an average of 32-8. In the 13 all-time games played in Chicago, the Steelers are 1-12, with their only win coming in 1995, a 37-34 victory in overtime.

WHAT WENT RIGHT

* On a first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 30-yard line, the Bears tried to get the ball on a quick wide receiver screen to Brandon Marshall, but Troy Polamalu diagnosed the play and turned it into a 4-yard loss. Two plays later, Jay Cutler was hurried into an incomplete pass, and the Bears settled for a 47-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.