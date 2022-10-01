Transactions

Presented by

Steelers elevate two for Sunday's game against the Jets

Oct 01, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson and cornerback Josh Jackson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason.

Anderson played at the University of Alabama where he was a first team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season.

He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games.

He has played in 44 games with 15 starts and had 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Following the game, Anderson and Jackson will revert back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

The Jets also elevated two players from their practice squad, offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Gilbert to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to the practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers sign Berry to practice squad

The team signed punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Thursday's game

The Steelers elevated Delontae Scott for Thursday's game against the Browns

news

Steelers sign Wilson to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Quincy Wilson to the practice squad

news

Steelers sign Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers signed receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott for Sunday's game against the Patriots

news

Steelers sign Anenih to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad

news

Steelers add two to practice squad

The Steelers signed two players to their practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers add Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

Advertising