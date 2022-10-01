Steelers elevate two for Sunday's game against the Jets

The Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson and cornerback Josh Jackson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason.

Anderson played at the University of Alabama where he was a first team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season.

He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games.

He has played in 44 games with 15 starts and had 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Following the game, Anderson and Jackson will revert back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.