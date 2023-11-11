Transactions

Presented by

Steelers elevate two for Sunday's game

Nov 11, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Carpenter was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game.

Carpenter spent last season with the Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season.

He played at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 52 games, 41 starts, and finished with 223 tackles, 152 of them solo stops. He also had 22 passes defensed, four interceptions, six and a half tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

Thompson was signed by the Steelers during training camp and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in one game, making his NFL debut in Week 12 last season.

He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Holcomb placed on IR; McFarland activated

Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Monday and Anthony McFarland Jr. was activated from the Reserve/Injured List
news

Steelers activate Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make additional practice squad moves

The Steelers made additional practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers practice squad continues to evolve with two new signings
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
news

Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers continue to make changes to their practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
Advertising