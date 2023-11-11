Steelers elevate two for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Carpenter was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game.

Carpenter spent last season with the Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season.

He played at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 52 games, 41 starts, and finished with 223 tackles, 152 of them solo stops. He also had 22 passes defensed, four interceptions, six and a half tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

Thompson was signed by the Steelers during training camp and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in one game, making his NFL debut in Week 12 last season.