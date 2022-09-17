Transactions

Steelers elevate Scott for Sunday's game

Sep 17, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.

Scott, who was released when the Steelers cut down to their 53-man roster, was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Active/Inactive roster as a game day call up last season as well. He played in one game, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of 2021.

Scott was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at SMU where he appeared in 40 games and had 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. In his senior season he had 10 of his 18 sacks as well as three forced fumbles.

Scott can revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

