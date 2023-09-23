Transactions

Presented by

Steelers elevate Qadree Ollison for Raiders game

Sep 23, 2023 at 09:08 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Ollison was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was also activated for the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, seeing action on special teams.

He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

Ollison was selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 152ndoverall selection. He played in 19 games for the Falcons, also spending time on their practice squad, and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns, including four his rookie season. He played in three games for the Cowboys in 2022, also spending time on their practice squad.

Ollison played at the University of Pittsburgh where he rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018, ranking second in total rushing in the ACC that season and earning second team All-ACC honors.

