Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers made multiple moves on Saturday, elevating punter Brad Wing and offensive lineman Ryan McCullom from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

This is the second straight week that Wing was elevated, also playing last week against the Houston Texans. Wing punted five times in that game with a 40.8-yard net average, with a long of 52 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

Wing previously played for the Steelers, appearing in each of the teams 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards, while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Following his time with the Steelers, Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

McCollum was with the Steelers in training camp, but released prior to the start of the season. He was signed to the practice squad heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Browns game. McCollum also spent the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad.