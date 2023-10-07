Transactions

Presented by

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

Oct 07, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple moves on Saturday, elevating punter Brad Wing and offensive lineman Ryan McCullom from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game. 

This is the second straight week that Wing was elevated, also playing last week against the Houston Texans. Wing punted five times in that game with a 40.8-yard net average, with a long of 52 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

Wing previously played for the Steelers, appearing in each of the teams 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards, while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Following his time with the Steelers, Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

McCollum was with the Steelers in training camp, but released prior to the start of the season. He was signed to the practice squad heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Browns game. McCollum also spent the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad. 

McCollum was originally claimed by the Steelers off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp in 2022. McCollum has spent time with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Steelers, playing in 13 games, with one start, during his three-year career.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
news

Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The team added receiver Jalen Camp to the practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers elevate Qadree Ollison for Raiders game

The Steelers elevated Qadree Ollison for Sunday night's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

Roster moves continue for the Steelers this week as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Raiders
news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of MNF

The Steelers made multiple moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Browns
news

Steelers add to practice squad

The team signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to the practice squad on Friday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The team placed Cameron Heyward on the Reserve/Injured List, promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to the active roster and made practice squad moves
Advertising