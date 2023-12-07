Transactions

Presented by

Steelers elevate Johnson for Patriots game

Dec 07, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated linebacker Kyron Johnson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. Johnson will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Johnson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 10. He was also activated for the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Johnson was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games last season, mainly on special teams. 

Johnson played college football at the University of Kansas where he was an All-Big 12 selection as a senior when he recorded 61 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and forced four fumbles, which was third most in the Big-12. He also recovered two fumbles.

Advertising