Steelers elevate Johnson for Patriots game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Kyron Johnson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium. Johnson will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Johnson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 10. He was also activated for the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games last season, mainly on special teams.