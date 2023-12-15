Steelers elevate Johnson for Colts game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Kyron Johnson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oild Stadium. Johnson will revert back to the practice squad after the game.
Johnson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 10. He was also activated for the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 14 game against the New England Patriots.
Johnson was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games last season, mainly on special teams.
Johnson played college football at the University of Kansas where he was an All-Big 12 selection as a senior when he recorded 61 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and forced four fumbles, which was third most in the Big-12. He also recovered two fumbles.
