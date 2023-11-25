Steelers elevate Carpenter for Bengals game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Carpenter will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Carpenter was also elevated for the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers and the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Carpenter was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game.

Carpenter spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season.