Steelers elevate Carpenter for Bengals game

Nov 25, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Carpenter will revert back to the practice squad after the game. 

Carpenter was also elevated for the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers and the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Carpenter was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game. 
Carpenter spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season. 

He played at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 52 games, 41 starts, and finished with 223 tackles, 152 of them solo stops. He also had 22 passes defensed, four interceptions, six and a half tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

