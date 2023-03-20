Roberts fulfills dream of playing for Tomlin

Roberts spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, recording 190 tackles and 5.5 sacks and an interception.

He joins a Steelers' linebackers room that has seen an overhaul since the end of the 2022 season. Robert Spillane and Devin Bush both signed elsewhere in free agency, while Myles Jack, who led the team in tackles last season, was released last week. That means Roberts joins veteran Cole Holcomb, signed in free agency last week from the Washington Commanders, and 2022 sixth-round pick Mark Robinson as the Steelers' inside linebackers.

The team also has a new inside linebackers coach in Aaron Curry.

In Roberts, the Steelers are getting a linebacker who knows how to play one way.

"I don't feel like it's any secret. I'm a physical linebacker," Roberts said. "That's just me. Going into my eighth year, I think people know I'm a physical, downhill guy who likes to hit. I feel Pittsburgh's style fits me."

In his career, Roberts has appeared in 107 games, with 76 of those being starts. He has recorded 457 tackles with 11 sacks and an interception with 39 tackles for a loss.

Oh, and he also saw some time at fullback in a pinch. His lone career reception in 2019 went for a 38-yard touchdown catch.