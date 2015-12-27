Steelers drop key game to Ravens

For the second straight game, the opposing offense was highly efficient on third downs against the Steelers. The Ravens were 4-for-4 on third downs in the first quarter, and Baltimore would convert their first two third-down situations in the second quarter as well. The Ravens finished 6-for-10 on third downs in the first half with a quarterback who hadn't been with the team very long.

TURNING POINT

On two occasions in the first half of the third quarter, Ben Roethlisberger burned timeouts rather than let the play clock expire and have the offense assessed a delay-of-game penalty. Those two timeouts would have come in handy in the final 109 seconds when the Ravens had the ball and were able to run the clock down to 12 seconds before having to punt the ball one last time.PLAYOFFS?