Steelers draft slots set

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft, one day after the league awarded compensatory picks.

With a third-round compensatory pick awarded, the Steelers now have a total of six picks in the draft.

The following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.

First Round – No pick (traded to Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick)

Second Round – 17th pick in round – 49th overall

Third Round – 38th pick in round – 102nd overall (compensatory pick)

-- Steelers traded their original third round pick to move up to select Devin Bush in 2019 NFL Draft

Fourth Round – 18th pick in round – 124th overall

Fourth Round – 29th pick in round – 135th overall (Acquired via Fitzpatrick trade)

Fifth Round – No pick (Traded two picks – one in Fitzpatrick trade, one in Nick Vannett trade)

Sixth Round – 19th pick in round – 198th overall