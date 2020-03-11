Steelers draft slots set

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft, one day after the league awarded compensatory picks.
With a third-round compensatory pick awarded, the Steelers now have a total of six picks in the draft.
The following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.
First Round – No pick (traded to Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick)
Second Round – 17th pick in round – 49th overall
Third Round – 38th pick in round – 102nd overall (compensatory pick)
-- Steelers traded their original third round pick to move up to select Devin Bush in 2019 NFL Draft
Fourth Round – 18th pick in round – 124th overall
Fourth Round – 29th pick in round – 135th overall (Acquired via Fitzpatrick trade)
Fifth Round – No pick (Traded two picks – one in Fitzpatrick trade, one in Nick Vannett trade)
Sixth Round – 19th pick in round – 198th overall
Seventh Round – 18th pick in round – 232nd overall