Steelers do their part in Pro Bowl win

The AFC came out on top at the annual Pro Bowl, defeating the NFC, 41-35, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fifth consecutive Pro Bowl game the AFC has won.

In a game where hitting was basically off limits and it was more about fun than finesse, the four Steelers players in the game definitely made their presence felt.

Rookie running back Najee Harris had five carries for 15 yards and one reception for seven yards, but it was that catch that would convert a first down for the AFC to secure the win.