Steelers do their part in Pro Bowl win

Feb 06, 2022 at 06:04 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The AFC came out on top at the annual Pro Bowl, defeating the NFC, 41-35, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fifth consecutive Pro Bowl game the AFC has won.

In a game where hitting was basically off limits and it was more about fun than finesse, the four Steelers players in the game definitely made their presence felt.

Rookie running back Najee Harris had five carries for 15 yards and one reception for seven yards, but it was that catch that would convert a first down for the AFC to secure the win.

Linebacker T.J. Watt teamed up with an unlikely partner when he had a strip sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Brown defensive end Myles Garrett recovered it for a 22-yard touchdown.

It would be receiver Diontae Johnson who added the two-point conversion on a pass completion after Garrett's touchdown, one of two he scored on the day. Johnson finished the game with one reception for 33 yards, which included six yards on a lateral. Johnson also had one carry for six yards.

Defensively, Watt finished the game with five tackles, a sack, forced fumble and tackle for a loss, and started for the AFC along with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

A look at the Pro Bowl week in photos, social media posts and videos:

GAME PHOTOS: 2022 Pro Bowl

Game action photos from the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 112

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 112

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 112

Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 112

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 112

Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 112

Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 112

Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 112

during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) with fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) with fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 112

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) with Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) with Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) with Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) with Steely McBeam during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL mascots during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 112

The NFL mascots during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 112

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
PREGAME PHOTOS: 2022 Pro Bowl

Pregame photos from the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 81

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 81

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 81

Fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 81

Fans during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 81

A general view during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 81

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
ARRIVAL PHOTOS: 2022 Pro Bowl

Take a look at photos of Steelers players arriving to the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
PHOTOS: Practice - Pro Bowl - Day 3

Check out photos of Steelers players practicing for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
PHOTOS: Practice - Pro Bowl - Day 2

Check out photos of Steelers players practicing for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 40

A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 40

A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 40

A general view during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 40

Fans during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 40

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark before the 2022 Pro Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
