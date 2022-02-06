Steelers do their part in Pro Bowl win

The AFC came out on top at the annual Pro Bowl, defeating the NFC, 41-35, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fifth consecutive Pro Bowl game the AFC has won.
In a game where hitting was basically off limits and it was more about fun than finesse, the four Steelers players in the game definitely made their presence felt.
Rookie running back Najee Harris had five carries for 15 yards and one reception for seven yards, but it was that catch that would convert a first down for the AFC to secure the win.
Linebacker T.J. Watt teamed up with an unlikely partner when he had a strip sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Brown defensive end Myles Garrett recovered it for a 22-yard touchdown.
It would be receiver Diontae Johnson who added the two-point conversion on a pass completion after Garrett's touchdown, one of two he scored on the day. Johnson finished the game with one reception for 33 yards, which included six yards on a lateral. Johnson also had one carry for six yards.
Defensively, Watt finished the game with five tackles, a sack, forced fumble and tackle for a loss, and started for the AFC along with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
A look at the Pro Bowl week in photos, social media posts and videos:
Game action photos from the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pregame photos from the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Take a look at photos of Steelers players arriving to the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Check out photos of Steelers players practicing for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada
Check out photos of Steelers players practicing for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada