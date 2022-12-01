Defense will be tested by Falcons' running game

That makes defending the Falcons a little different than defending, for example, a team such as the Ravens, whose primary runner is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

One of the things the Falcons will do differently is use a lot of pre-snap motion to dress up their running plays. Because they run so much – their 390 attempts is second only to that of the Bears – the Falcons will move guys all over the place in an attempt to confuse the defense.

Not falling for that window dressing is critical.

"You're going to have to be ready for it. They're going to move," Austin said. "They're going to make you adjust. They're going to make you communicate on defense. But eventually, they're going to line up and be in a formation where, we know what it is, we're just going to have to play from there. But they're going to make you adjust pre-snap. They're not going to allow you to line up and say, 'Hey, this is what we've got. This is what we're calling. This is what we're doing.' They're going to make you work."

One thing working in the Steelers' favor is that while Atlanta's rushing attack is heavy on its volume of runs, the passing attack isn't particularly explosive. The Falcons and Bears are the only teams in the league that have not produced at least 250 passing yards in a single game yet this season.

That's happened, at least in part, because the Falcons have attempted just 276 passes this season, giving them a run-to-pass ratio of 58.6 to 41.4, something unheard of in recent years in the NFL.

Atlanta will continue to run the ball, even when behind, trusting that its rushing attack, which averages 4.9 yards per carry, can keep it in games.