Steelers defense delivers the pain

There were defensive ends Cam Heyward and Ziggy Hood relentlessly pressuring throughout a second half where the Steelers played minus Brett Keisel (ribs), a second half during which the Jets never scored.

"I even stuck my head in there a few times on the running backs," Taylor said. "I caught a quick headache and the headache left that fast."

The Steelers' defense posted season-low totals in rushing yards allowed (New York's 83 marked the first time an opponent had been held under 100), third-down conversions (three), percent of third downs converted (27) and points allowed (six).

Keisel credited a "nice sense of urgency" and the opportunity to play with a lead for an extended period.

Polamalu thought the diversity of the Jets' attack invited counter-attacks.

"When they open up the offense it kind of allows us to open up on defense," he said. "And what I mean by that, the more they spread us out, the more we can get into our sub-packages and do what we need to do, create pressures, create looks (and) create confusion."

Taylor thought what the Steelers did to the Jets started with Timmons and permeated throughout the defense.

"I've been telling Lawrence Timmons, 'Every time I see you hit, then something bad happens for them and good for us,'" Taylor said. "And he's slowly getting back into it.

"When you play for Pittsburgh, especially the defense, you have to play outside your body. You have to do things and sacrifice things you don't normally do. And that's coming up and hitting. You do it for the other 10 guys on the field.