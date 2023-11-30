Steelers-Colts game date and time set

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. 

The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network nationally, KDKA-TV locally in the Pittsburgh market. 

The game was one of a handful of Week 15 games the league did not set a date and time for when the schedule was released.

Pro Bowl voting is open: Steelers fans, it's time to vote. And make sure you do it early, and often.

For your favorite Steelers players that is.

Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.

Leading into the game there will be fun-filled and unique skill competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league's top players.

-->> Vote for Steelers players for the Pro Bowl Games

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 11, so keep an eye out for that.

Cast your votes today.

Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for players below as well.

-->> Vote for Steelers players for the Pro Bowl Games

