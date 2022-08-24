Transactions

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

Aug 24, 2022 at 05:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off of waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday.

Riley was released by the Jets when they got down to the 80-man roster on Tuesday. He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

To make room for him on the 80-man roster, the Steelers released safety Donovan Stiner.

