Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from the New York Jets. Rashed was released by the Jets on Tuesday.

Rashed originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played in the Jets Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, playing 16 snaps.