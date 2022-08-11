Transactions

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

Aug 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from the New York Jets. Rashed was released by the Jets on Tuesday.

Rashed originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played in the Jets Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, playing 16 snaps.

In a related move, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III was waived/injured. In three seasons, Gilbert played in 28 games. He had four tackles on defense and 25 on special teams. He also recovered a blocked punt in Week 1 of the 2021 season and returned it for his first career touchdown.

