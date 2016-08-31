Steelers claim Mettenberger

The Steelers claimed quarterback William Gay off waivers to help provide depth at the position.

Mettenberger was a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 (178th overall) and has started 10 of the 14 games he played during his two-year career.

Mettenberger has completed 208 passes for 2,347 yards and 12 touchdowns. He started for the Titans against the Steelers in 2014, completing 15 of 24 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to Nate Washington, in a 27-24 Steelers win.

He was released by the Titans in May, and signed with the Chargers. The Steelers claimed him a day after the Chargers released him.